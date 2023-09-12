Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E to be launched in October 2025

- Will debut alongside production-spec BE.05

- To be first Born Electric Mahindra vehicle

The Mahindra BE.05 has already entered the testing phase and the spotted test mules make it evident that the automaker will launch the production-ready version of it by October 2025. Earlier this year, alongside the standard BE.05, Mahindra also showcased the rugged-looking BE.05 Rall-E which can now be confirmed will be launched in October 2025.

BE.05 Rall-E: What’s different?

Based on the standard BE.05, the Rall-E will be the crossover version of the coupe SUV. Unlike the BE.05, the Rall-E will sport shorter, more aggressive bumpers, prominent wheel arches, and a roof carrier. Furthermore, the Rall-E will be fitted with chunkier tyres and will be offered in funky colours.

The Rall-E, like the BE.05 will be underpinned by the INGLO platform with over 4.3 metres in length and a wheelbase of 2,775mm. The recently released pictures of the BE.05 also reveal the wraparound theme of the cabin with two display screens.

The BE.05 is likely to be offered in 2WD and 4WD configurations and will make use of a 79kWh battery pack.

Upcoming Mahindra BE vehicles

Before the official debut of the BE.05 in October 2025, Mahindra will continue its onslaught with the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. The XUV.e8 will make its market debut in December 2024 and will be the electric version of the XUV700.