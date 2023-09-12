New Tata Nexon arrives at dealership ahead of launch

Prices to be announced on 14 September

Available in 11 variants and six colours

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the prices of its upcoming Nexon facelift in India on 14 September. The sub-four metre SUV was revealed on 1 September followed by the commencement of booking. Now, ahead of its official launch, the model has started to arrive at dealerships across the country.

The updated Nexon will be offered in 11 variants – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. As for its colour options, customers can choose from six different exterior paint hues including Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

With the updated looks, the new Nexon also get new features including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster with built-in navigation system, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, new gear lever, and touch-based HVAC controls.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The latter is paired with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Meanwhile, the petrol motor gets a variety of transmission options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a new seven-speed DCT gearbox.