    Tata Curvv to be called Azura?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Curvv to be called Azura?

    - Curvv ICE and EV to arrive early next year

    - Likely to arrive in a CNG version too

    Tata Motors has registered a new trademark for the name ‘Azura’ and this is likely to be used for the production-ready version of the Curvv. The Coupe-SUV was showcased in concept forms in ICE and EV versions at the Auto Expo 2023.

    The Tata Curvv will be launched in the EV version, to begin with, and will be followed in quick succession by its ICE derivative. While the latter will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the like, the EV version is likely to be the first such offering in its segment.

    The ICE Tata Curvv is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. A few details hinted that the carmaker will also introduce a CNG variant, although this could arrive later in the product’s lifecycle.

