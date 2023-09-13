India Exclusive! New Tata Nexon waiting period revealed ahead of launch

To be offered in 11 variants and six colour options

Set to launch alongside the Nexon EV

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, 14 September, 2023. Ahead of the official price announcement, we have got our hands on the waiting period for the sub-four metre SUV.

The updated Nexon in both ICE and EV guise have started reaching dealerships across the country. As per our sources, the waiting period of the model currently stands at six to eight weeks or up to two months from the day of booking. This waiting duration is standard across the range for both Nexon and Nexon EV.

The 2023 Nexon will be offered in 11 variants, namely, Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. In terms of features, the top-spec variant of the SUV will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display with built-in navigation support, revamped touch-based HVAC controls, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer are features such as a 360-degree surround camera, ambient lighting, new gear lever, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper, and ventilated front seats.

Mechanically, the powertrain options are retained from the outgoing iteration. However, with the petrol motor, the SUV will now also come equipped with a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.