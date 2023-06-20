Tata Curvv to get a CNG variant at launch?

- Curvv ICE prices in India to be revealed early next year

- Was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Curvv showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased the ICE-powered version of the Curvv Coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker also confirmed that the model will be introduced in the country in 2024. We have now got our hands on fresh details of the upcoming model.

Tata Curvv expected to arrive with a CNG variant

The interior design of the Curvv showcased at the biennial event featured multiple new features, such as the two-spoke steering wheel, a new centre console, and a futuristically designed dashboard. The centre console featured a new panel for the AC controls with dual toggle switches and multiple touch-sensitive buttons. The latter also featured a CNG button, which hints at the Curvv getting a CNG variant at launch.

As the new emission norms get tougher with each passing year, smaller cars are slowly losing out on the diesel powertrain. This is expected to eventually result in newer models or their updates coming only with petrol-powered engines going ahead. With a CNG variant, Tata is expected to offer a more economical option to customers who are either cost-sensitive or want a more fuel-efficient car.

Nexon CNG in the works too

The Tata Nexon CNG has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, although these images are of the current-gen model that is sold in India. Tata Motors is also working on a comprehensive update for the Nexon, spy images of which have been shared on the web, revealing key details. We expect features such as the steering wheel and AC control panel to trickle down from the Curvv to the Nexon, and this will naturally be extended to the CNG variant. While a Curvv CNG variant has not been officially confirmed as yet, it is much more likely that the Nexon will get this eco-friendly offering in the coming months. All other offerings from Tata Motors positioned below the Nexon get a CNG variant, excluding the Punch, a production-ready unit of which was also showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, and is expected to be launched before the updated Nexon or its CNG variant.