    Honda's electrified ZR-V SUV is now on sale

    Honda’s electrified ZR-V SUV is now on sale

    - Available in three variants  

    - Powered by a 2-litre, two-motor hybrid system  

    Honda has confirmed the pricing and specifications of its electrified SUV, the ZR-V, following the European launch in May. Prices for the new model start at GBP 39,495 on-road. That’s around Rs. 41.50 lakh, making it a premium product in Honda’s line-up.  

    The ZR-V’s Elegance variant features 18-inch grey alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, 11 airbags, a rear-view camera, and an eight-speaker audio system. A nine-inch touchscreen display is available across the range.  

    Honda ZR-V high-end variants  

    Sport variants come with a more stylised front bumper and grille treatment, gloss black mirrors and window trim, matte black wheels, and a fabric and synthetic leather combination interior trim. Sports pedals, ambient LED lighting, a powered tailgate, wireless charging, and additional USB ports are also standard. 

    Honda ZR-V top variant details 

    The range-topping Advance variant features full leather seats with perforated inserts and silver stitching, a heated leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and diamond-cut alloys. Those opting for the flagship ZR-V also get a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.2-inch main display, and an all-new, six-inch heads-up display. 

    Honda ZR-V engine specifications 

    The ZR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine, while the hybrid makes use of a 2-litre, non-turbo engine with two electric motors. All ZR-Vs will be sold as front-wheel drive cars.  

