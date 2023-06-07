CarWale
    Honda Elevate launch to be followed by a new compact SUV

    Jay Shah

    Honda Elevate launch to be followed by a new compact SUV

    - WR-V likely to make a comeback 

    - Will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon

    The unveiling of the Elevate in India has made it clear that Honda is ready for a comeback in the SUV segment in the country. The company has also revealed its future game plan stating that the launch of the Honda Elevate will be followed by four more SUVs that will be introduced by 2030. 

    Honda WR-V to make a comeback?

    While the WR-V did not make it to the BS6 2 era, the SUV is most likely to be reintroduced in the coming years. Honda already retails the WR-V in the Indonesian market, and there it is bigger in dimensions and also boasts ADAS tech. 

    Honda New WR-V Right Side View

    However, will this WR-V make its way to India? Presently, Honda retails the City and Amaze in the country. Both the models are sedans and as it is with Indian car buyers, SUVs are clearly a popular choice. This is likely to make way for the introduction of the WR-V in the coming years. 

    The international-spec WR-V measures 4,060mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,485mm. It looks grown-up and has the much-needed SUV presence. With this, if introduced in India, the WR-V will be an apt rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

    Honda New WR-V Left Front Three Quarter

    The WR-V, when launched, will make use of the brand’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be coupled with both manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Honda Elevate EV in the works

    Honda New WR-V Left Front Three Quarter

    As a part of the brand’s future plans, Honda will also develop the electric version of the Elevate that will be launched in the next three years. 

    Honda New WR-V Image
    Honda New WR-V
    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
