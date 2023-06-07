Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offered with discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in June 2023

Hyundai discounts in June 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on various models this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Grand i10 Nios discounts this month

The MT variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios get a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The AMT variants of the hatchback get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios latest updates

Earlier this year, the Grand i10 Nios received an update to its engine to comply with the latest set of emission norms. The carmaker also introduced a new variant in the lineup, called Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom).