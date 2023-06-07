Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 4500th service touchpoint in India

The brand activated 310 new service touchpoints in FY2022-23

Maruti has a service network in 2,271 cities in India

Maruti Suzuki has opened a new service touchpoint in India, making it the 4500th service station of the brand in the country. The service touchpoint is located in Rampally, Hyderabad. With this, the Indian automaker initiated 310 new service stations in FY2022-23, which is the highest ever in a financial year.

The automaker is currently present in 2,271 cities across the county with its service touchpoints offering affordable and high-quality service to its customers.

Commenting on the new service touchpoint, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “I congratulate our dealer partners and colleagues at Maruti Suzuki for achieving this landmark milestone. Over the years, we have earned customer trust and loyalty with the high quality of products and after-sales service. Having over 4,500 service touchpoints across 2,271 cities reflects our resolve to enhance customer delight. We stand committed to offering ‘Joy of Mobility’ to customers, and for this, we are continuously making efforts to expand our service touchpoints to reach closer to customers, and provide quicker, affordable, and high-quality service.”

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Jimny off-roader at a starting price of Rs. 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.