    Maruti Suzuki Jimny deliveries begin in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny deliveries begin in India

    - Jimny has received over 30,000 bookings

    - 4x4 system comes as standard across all variants

    Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices of its most anticipated off-roader, the Jimny, in India. It is priced at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and the deliveries of the same have commenced today. The five-door Jimny is offered in two variants and one powertrain option.

    Maruti Jimny colour options

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Jimny can be had in two trim levels – Zeta and Alpha. As for the colour options, the off-roader’s colour palette includes Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish-black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a black roof.

    Feature list of Suzuki Jimny

    Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Jimny comes loaded with LED headlamps, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seats, a headlight washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, and more.

    Engine specifications of the Jimny off-roader

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the off-roader is a sole K15B 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Additionally, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes as standard across all variants.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

    Maruti Jimny VariantsEx-showroom price
    Zeta MTRs. 12.74 lakh
    Zeta ATRs. 13.94 lakh
    Alpha MTRs. 13.69 lakh
    Alpha MT dual-toneRs. 13.85 lakh
    Alpha ATRs. 14.89 lakh
    Alpha AT dual-toneRs. 15.05 lakh
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan colour options rejigged

