Maruti Suzuki Jimny deliveries begin in India

- Jimny has received over 30,000 bookings

- 4x4 system comes as standard across all variants

Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices of its most anticipated off-roader, the Jimny, in India. It is priced at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and the deliveries of the same have commenced today. The five-door Jimny is offered in two variants and one powertrain option.

Maruti Jimny colour options

The Maruti Jimny can be had in two trim levels – Zeta and Alpha. As for the colour options, the off-roader’s colour palette includes Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish-black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a black roof.

Feature list of Suzuki Jimny

In terms of features, the Jimny comes loaded with LED headlamps, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seats, a headlight washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, and more.

Engine specifications of the Jimny off-roader

Powering the off-roader is a sole K15B 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Additionally, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system comes as standard across all variants.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny: