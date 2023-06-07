Volkswagen Tiguan colour options rejigged

- Kings Red exterior paint discontinued

A few weeks ago, Volkswagen launched the updated BS6 2 RDE-compliant Tiguan in India. With this update, the manufacturer has expanded the feature list and also claimed that the mileage has increased by up to seven percent and now stands at 13.54kmpl. Apart from this, the car marque has rejigged the colour options of the SUV by removing an exterior shade.

Volkswagen has officially discontinued the Kings Red exterior shade that was offered with the Tiguan. Currently, the updated Volkswagen Tiguan is available in five exterior paint shades. This includes Night Shade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Deep Black Pearlscent, Dolphin Grey Metallic, and Reflex Silver Metallic.

Volkswagen Tiguan engine and transmission:

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that dishes out 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor comes solely mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all the four-wheels via Volkswagen’s 4MOTION system.