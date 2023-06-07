Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Real-world mileage revealed

- 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine makes 130bhp/300Nm

- Available with a six-speed manual gearbox

Introduction

Mahindra rejigged the Scorpio brand with the introduction of the new and stylish Scorpio-N. However, the older model continues to be on sale albeit with a new 'Scorpio Classic' moniker. The Scorpio Classic retains the design of the older model but gets significant advancements. The biggest highlight is that the engine is 55kg lighter and 14 per cent more fuel efficient. We did an extensive city and highway fuel efficiency test to find out how it performs in the real world.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic engine and gearbox

The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This unit delivers a reasonable low-end torque of 230Nm at 1,000rpm providing good drivability. It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic claimed mileage

The carmaker offers the Scorpio Classic in two variants and hasn't provided the claimed mileage for either of them. We tested the S11 version on our designated testing route and here are the real-world figures.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic CarWale tested mileage

The Scorpio Classic returned a mileage of 13.06kmpl within the city for the 80km run on our testing route. However, out on the highway, it sipped lesser fuel and delivered a fuel economy of 16.53kmpl. This averages to 14.8kmpl which is not bad for this ladder-on-frame SUV that weighs 1,790kg. Besides, it has a tank capacity of 60 litres which implies it can provide a driving range of 888km, which is impressive for intra-state runs.