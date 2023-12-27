Honda Elevate to get rugged 'Field Explorer' edition in Japan

Will go on sale in Japan as the WR-V

Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol motor

Honda recently unveiled the new-gen WR-V, based on the Elevate SUV in its home country. The Japanese-spec WRV has received some distinguishable visual elements and feature revisions compared to the India-spec Elevate. Now, the automaker is all set to launch the WR-V in March 2024.

Ahead of its official launch, the automaker will showcase the WR-V and the WR-V Field Explorer concept at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon motor show in January 2024. The latter is the more rugged version of the WR-V and will get a robust look with a blacked-out grille featuring integrated lights.

Other exterior highlights of the concept include functional roof rails with carrier, squared wheel arches, blacked-out alloy wheels, and smoked LED headlamps and taillights. The black theme is further seen on the wheel arches, ORVMs, B-pillars, and the roof.

Mechanically, this new edition will likely continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a CVT gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.