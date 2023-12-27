Maruti Suzuki Brezza surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone

Originally sold as the Vitara Brezza

Currently available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new sales milestone with its Brezza SUV in India. The automaker has sold over 10 lakh units of the Brezza and the Vitara Brezza collectively in the country. Notably, the first-gen Vitara Brezza was introduced in 2016.

The Maruti’s compact SUV has overtaken the Tata Nexon to become the best-selling SUV in FY 2024. On average, the automaker sells 13,000 to 15,000 units of the Brezza every month.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and it can be had in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Mechanically, the SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.