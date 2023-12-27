CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza surpasses 10 lakh unit sales milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Originally sold as the Vitara Brezza
    • Currently available in four variants

    Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new sales milestone with its Brezza SUV in India. The automaker has sold over 10 lakh units of the Brezza and the Vitara Brezza collectively in the country. Notably, the first-gen Vitara Brezza was introduced in 2016.

    The Maruti’s compact SUV has overtaken the Tata Nexon to become the best-selling SUV in FY 2024. On average, the automaker sells 13,000 to 15,000 units of the Brezza every month.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available at a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and it can be had in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Mechanically, the SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. This motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.98 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.77 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.12 Lakh

