Volkswagen achieves 1 million EV production milestone

Volkswagen Group has hit the 1 million EV production milestone globally. This milestone was achieved with the help of five brands including the Volkswagen, Audi, Cupra, Skoda, and Volkswagen commercials with eight factories in the US, Europe, and China.

Volkswagen MEB platform:

The Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform was officially unveiled by the company in 2018 and is used on all Volkswagen’s ‘ID’ badged electric vehicles and also other EVs from the VW group. Currently, this platform is used to underpin the ID.3, ID.4 electric SUV, ID.5, and ID.6. This architecture will also be used for the brand’s upcoming flagship sedan, the ID.7, which has its due out in Europe later this year.

Developing a new modular platform:

Apart from the existing MEB architecture, the manufacturer is also working on developing a new platform. The next-gen ‘MEB+’ platform will be using advanced batteries to enable it to cover over 700km range in a single, fully-charged battery and also a reduced charging time. The company also aims to make 80 per cent of its passenger vehicles fully electric by 2030 in Europe.