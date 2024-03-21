Volkswagen India reveals ID.4 before official launch this year

- Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in terms of size

- Features single or dual motor setup

It’s taken them some time but Volkswagen will launch an electric vehicle in India this year. At its Annual Brand Conference 2024, the brand has unveiled updates for its existing models namely the Virtus and the Taigun. The bigger news though comes in the form of the official reveal of the ID.4 which paves the way for VW India’s leap towards electrification.

VW ID.4 specs

With the unveiling, Volkswagen India is one step closer to transitioning from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles. The ID.4 has been on sale globally for quite some time. It is the second EV from VW and is based on the MEB platform. In terms of powertrain, there is a single motor as well as a dual-motor version that VW sells overseas. The single-motor version is powered by a 58kWh battery pack whereas the dual-motor version, the ID.4 GTX, features a 77kWh battery pack.

VW ID.4 performance

The rear motor makes around 200bhp and 310Nm, while the front motor generates around 110bhp and 162Nm. Zero to 100kmph comes up in 6.2 seconds which is one tenth of a second faster than the Golf GTI. The ID.4 has a WLTP-claimed driving range of 479km on a full charge.

VW’s electrification plan

According to VW, the group managed to more than triple sales of its purely electric models in 2021-2022 and it is aiming to become the global leader for electric mobility by 2025 at the latest. The brand’s plans for the next five years include investments of around 46 billion euros in electric mobility and the hybridization of its fleet, with the proportion of purely electric vehicles in Europe expected to rise to up to 70 percent by 2030.