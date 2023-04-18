Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 GT Plus introduced with manual gearbox; launch soon

- Prices to be announced in June 2023

- Gets two new exterior colours

Volkswagen India has launched a new variant in the Virtus line-up. The GT Plus variant that was earlier offered only with a seven-speed DSG transmission will soon be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Virtus 1.5 Petrol Manual

The Virtus GT Plus variants are powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. It produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. When launched in June 2022, the Virtus 1.5 was only paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is only after a year that the mid-size sedan’s top-spec variant has been introduced with a manual gearbox.

Virtus 1.5 GT Plus Manual features

Since the manual version will be offered in the GT Plus guise, it will be loaded with distinguishing elements such as black alloy wheels, a gloss black rear spoiler, and red brake callipers. It will also feature the ‘GT’ branding on the front grille, fender, and tailgate.

Virtus 1.5 Petrol Manual expected prices

The prices of the Virtus GT Plus Manual variant will be announced in June 2023. We expect this variant to be priced approximately Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh less than the equivalent GT Plus DSG variant. This will make the GT Plus trim more affordable while bringing in the much-needed manual gearbox for the range-topping variant.

Besides this, Volkswagen has also introduced two new shades for the Virtus — Lava Blue and Deep Black Pearl. While the former will be offered across all variants, the black hue will be limited to the GT Plus variants.