    Land Rover Defender gets BS6 2 update; new variants added

    Haji Chakralwale

    Land Rover Defender gets BS6 2 update; new variants added

    - New 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine introduced

    - Defender 130 was recently launched

    Land Rover India has updated its portfolio to meet the new BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms. In line with that, the Defender SUV has received an updated powertrain and is broadly offered in three trim levels – 90, 110, and 130. The British carmaker has also increased the prices and introduced new variants in the lineup of the SUV.

    Under the hood, the BS6 2-updated Land Rover Defender is powered by three petrol and one diesel engine options. The 3.0-litre oil burner churns out 296bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol engines produce 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, and 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, respectively. Moreover, the newly introduced variants are powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine producing 625Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a common eight-speed automatic unit that delivers power to all four wheels through the AWD system.

    With the latest hike, the prices of the Land Rover Defender range between Rs. 94.45 lakh to Rs. 2.30 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Land Rover Defender:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices (Rs.)
    90 HSE 2.0 Petrol94,45,000
    110 SE 2.0 Petrol93,55,000
    110 HSE 2.0 Petrol97,45,000
    90 HSE 3.0 Petrol1,00,35,000
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol1,00,15,000
    110 X 3.0 Petrol1,32,10,000
    130 HSE 3.0 Petrol1,30,40,000
    130 X 3.0 Petrol1,41,00,000
    90 HSE 3.0 Diesel1,15,90,000
    110 HSE 3.0 Diesel1,19,50,000
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel1,22,80,000
    90 X 3.0 Diesel1,29,10,000
    110 X 3.0 Diesel1,32,10,000
    130 HSE 3.0 Diesel1,30,40,000
    130 X 3.0 Diesel1,41,00,000
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol1,25,90,000
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol1,35,40,000
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel1,33,60,000
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel1,35,40,000
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol PHEV1,39,10,000
    110 X 2.0 Petrol PHEV1,46,90,000
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 2.0 Petrol PHEV1,49,30,000
    90 5.0 Petrol V82,11,50,000
    110 5.0 Petrol V82,21,50,000
    90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol2,19,80,000
    110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol2,29,90,000
