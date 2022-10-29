Tata Punch features rejigged

- Idle start/stop limited only to Accomplished and Creative variants

- No change in prices

Launched a year back, Tata Punch has already raked over one lakh unit sales and is also offered in two special editions. Now, the automaker has made a small revision to the feature list of the micro-SUV. The idle start/stop function that was offered as standard across all the variants is now only offered in higher-spec Accomplished and Creative variants.

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Additionally, there are also two drive modes on offer – Eco and City.

Besides the Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims, the Punch can also be had in Kaziranga and Camo special editions. These iterations offer visual enhancements with new exterior hue and contrast colour inserts on the dashboard and seat upholstery.

In terms of features, the Punch is a well-equipped car and is offered with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, a cooled glovebox, and a push start/stop button.

The Punch goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Citroen C3.