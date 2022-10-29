CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Punch features rejigged

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    523 Views
    Tata Punch features rejigged

    - Idle start/stop limited only to Accomplished and Creative variants

    - No change in prices 

    Launched a year back, Tata Punch has already raked over one lakh unit sales and is also offered in two special editions. Now, the automaker has made a small revision to the feature list of the micro-SUV. The idle start/stop function that was offered as standard across all the variants is now only offered in higher-spec Accomplished and Creative variants. 

    Tata Punch Engine Start Button

    The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Additionally, there are also two drive modes on offer – Eco and City. 

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides the Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims, the Punch can also be had in Kaziranga and Camo special editions. These iterations offer visual enhancements with new exterior hue and contrast colour inserts on the dashboard and seat upholstery. 

    Tata Punch Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Punch is a well-equipped car and is offered with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, a cooled glovebox, and a push start/stop button. 

    The Punch goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Citroen C3

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New MG Air EV to debut in early 2023
     Next 
    Jeep Avenger Petrol specifications revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32878 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32878 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe