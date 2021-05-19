BMW M4 CSL spied testing at Nurburgring

- Will sit above the Competition

- Wears additional body kit with added aero improvements

The BMW M has been staying put with new products off late. We saw the new-gen M3 and M4 recently but that came after a long hiatus and there’s no exciting performance model following it. Or is there? Spied recently at the gruesome Nurburgring is the new M4 in a more brutal CSL guise.

Wrapped under heavy camouflage, the M4 CSL was attacking the German race track like its tail was on fire. Doing rounds at the ‘Ring could mean that BMW is aiming for a lap time but since it is developed at the Green Hell we are sure the M4 CSL – although the name is not confirmed yet – will be a hoot to drive.

Taking the game forward from the erstwhile M4 CS, the performance coupe will carry forward the 3.0-litre straight-six but with a significant bump in the output. If the older GTS is anything to go by, we could expect the M4 CSL to be a lighter, more powerful, and hopefully nimbler version that is better tuned for the racetrack than the streets.

Moreover, the aggressive aero kit also hints at the extreme measures BMW is ready to take to make the M4 quicker. There will be an extensive use of lightweight materials like carbon fibre all around and though there’s no massive rear wing, like on the M3 GTS, there’s a subtle ducktail spoiler sticking out at the back. Another highlight of the prototype is the multi-spoke wheels borrowed from the outgoing M4 Competition.

We could expect the high-performance version of the two-door variant of the current 3 Series to break cover later this year. It would go on sale in 2022 with a likely capped production run to keep it exclusive.