CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in June 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    497 Views
    New Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in June 2021

    - 2021 Skoda Octavia deliveries will begin right after the launch

    - The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Skoda India was all set to launch the new Octavia in the country back in April 2021, but the COVID-19 induced lockdown resulted in the event being postponed. The company had commenced production of the model earlier this year, details of which are available here.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Now, it has been confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launched in India next month. The development was confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India on a social media platform. Zac also confirmed that deliveries of the model will begin immediately after the launch.

    The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that will be capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be the only choice of transmission on offer.

    Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the new Skoda Octavia will include a new grille with black vertical slats, all LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, a shift-by-wire gearstick, and a three-zone climate control system.

    Skoda New Octavia Image
    Skoda New Octavia
    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound new-gen Kia Carnival scores five-star rating in ANCAP crash test
     Next 
    BMW M4 CSL spied testing at Nurburgring

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in June 2021