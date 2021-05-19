New Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in June 2021

- 2021 Skoda Octavia deliveries will begin right after the launch

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda India was all set to launch the new Octavia in the country back in April 2021, but the COVID-19 induced lockdown resulted in the event being postponed. The company had commenced production of the model earlier this year, details of which are available here.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launched in India next month. The development was confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India on a social media platform. Zac also confirmed that deliveries of the model will begin immediately after the launch.

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that will be capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be the only choice of transmission on offer.

Feature highlights of the new Skoda Octavia will include a new grille with black vertical slats, all LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, a shift-by-wire gearstick, and a three-zone climate control system.