India-bound new-gen Kia Carnival scores five-star rating in ANCAP crash test

- Fourth-gen Kia Carnival scored 90 per cent in terms of adult occupation protection

- The crash test rating is valid for models sold in Australia and New Zealand

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival was unveiled back in June 2020. Also known as the Sedona in some markets, the MPV has now been crash-tested, and the model has scored a five-star rating in the ANCAP crash tests.

The crash test results of the new Kia Carnival revealed that the model scored an adult occupation protection of 90 per cent, while child occupant protection stood at 88 per cent. The result of the crash test is valid for all variants of the 2021 Carnival sold in Australia and New Zealand.

In terms of safety features, the Kia Carnival tested by the Australian NCAP is equipped with dual front, side chest, side head, and driver knee airbags. Also on offer are seat-belt pre-tensioners, adaptive cruise control, ABS, EBD, ESC, EBA, AEB, ESS, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, roll stability system, speed assistance, and fatigue detection. To know more about the India-bound 2021 Kia Carnival, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Carla Hoorweg, Chief Executive Officer, ANCAP, said, “Safety is critical in the People Mover segment given the primary use of these vehicles in transporting a large number of passengers. It’s pleasing to see the most recent model releases to this segment, including the Carnival, have factored safety into the fundamentals of their design and specification. This is not a segment in which safety should be compromised. We’re hopeful upcoming models in this segment slated for release later this year will also strive to offer their customers an equivalent high level of safety.”