New-gen Kia Carnival breaks cover

June 24, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Gets a whole new design language

- Fourth-generation model

Kia launched the Carnival in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, but there’s a new one already. Making its global debut digitally in the Korean-spec is the fourth-gen Carnival (or Sedona as it is called in some markets). And the Korean carmaker is calling it the 'Grand Utility Vehicle'.

First up, the design. The people mover has undergone significant changes making use of Kia's newest design language as it debuted on the new Optima. It wears a sleeker pair of headlamps with sharp lighting signature flanking a new meshed-design on the characteristic tiger-nose grille. In profile, the A- and B-pillars get an 'island roof' design and there’s a contrast insert on the C-pillar similar to the one seen on the Sorrento SUV. At the back, the sleek, high-placed taillight panel runs across the tailgate. 

Overall, the new Carnival looks much like an American MPV more than anything else. Although details aren’t available, the wheelbase is said to have increased to make more room on the inside. It retains the sliding door as well. However, Kia hasn’t revealed any images of the refurbished cabin. That should be shared later giving out details of the new design of the interior and the newer amenities and features it comes packing in. 

Even powertrain details have been kept a secret for now. But if reports are to be believed, the new Carnival will be powered by a 2.5-litre motor which might also be available in the hybrid guise. It will also retain a diesel powertrain for select markets. 

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival will go on sale in the Korean market in the third quarter of 2020. Global debut should happen in 2021. We also expect it to make its way to India but that will take some time given the Carnival has just recently hit the Indian streets. Stay tuned for more details. 

