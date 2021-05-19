All Lamborghini models to go hybrid by 2024

- An all-new electric Lamborghini to be revealed in 2025

- Urus, Huracan and Aventador to go hybrid

- First hybrid Lamborghini coming in 2023

Lamborghini will unveil an all-electric sportscar by the end of this decade - highly likely in 2025 and before it will also electrify its entire sportscar range by the end of 2024. The carmaker will launch the first hybrid model at the beginning of 2023, announced Stephan Winkelmann, CEO and President, Automobili Lamborghini in a livestream event.

From 2021 to 2022 the brand plans to celebrate the internal combustion engines that commemorate the history of previous and present Lamborghini products. The first hybrid Lamborghini will be introduced in 2023 followed by the other two models in 2024. Moreover, the automaker will bring an all-new fully electric sports car by the second half of this decade.

The CEO and President also presented a new way towards sustainable mobility, called Direzione Cor Touri - “The Latin term for heart of the Bull, Cor Tauri is also the brightest star of the constellation of Taurus, and it depicts the direction Lamborghini has taken towards an electrified future.”

Mr Winkelmann said “We are investing more than 1.5 billion euros over a span of just four years unlike anything ever seen before in the company’s history. It’s a clear commitment not to just a second phase of growth for Lamborghini but to a sustainable future of the company.”

You could argue whether this announcement is the end of the prodigious naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines era that Lamborghini has produced. However, the mills would not be abandoned soon. Infact, they will soon be paired with an electric system to make Lamborghini models hybrid.