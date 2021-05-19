CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All Lamborghini models to go hybrid by 2024

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    96 Views
    All Lamborghini models to go hybrid by 2024

    - An all-new electric Lamborghini to be revealed in 2025

    - Urus, Huracan and Aventador to go hybrid

    - First hybrid Lamborghini coming in 2023

    Lamborghini will unveil an all-electric sportscar by the end of this decade - highly likely in 2025 and before it will also electrify its entire sportscar range by the end of 2024. The carmaker will launch the first hybrid model at the beginning of 2023, announced Stephan Winkelmann, CEO and President, Automobili Lamborghini in a livestream event.

    From 2021 to 2022 the brand plans to celebrate the internal combustion engines that commemorate the history of previous and present Lamborghini products. The first hybrid Lamborghini will be introduced in 2023 followed by the other two models in 2024. Moreover, the automaker will bring an all-new fully electric sports car by the second half of this decade.

    Lamborghini Aventador Front View

    The CEO and President also presented a new way towards sustainable mobility, called Direzione Cor Touri - “The Latin term for heart of the Bull, Cor Tauri is also the brightest star of the constellation of Taurus, and it depicts the direction Lamborghini has taken towards an electrified future.”

    Lamborghini Aventador Left Front Three Quarter

    Mr Winkelmann said “We are investing more than 1.5 billion euros over a span of just four years unlike anything ever seen before in the company’s history. It’s a clear commitment not to just a second phase of growth for Lamborghini but to a sustainable future of the company.”

    Front View

    You could argue whether this announcement is the end of the prodigious naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines era that Lamborghini has produced. However, the mills would not be abandoned soon. Infact, they will soon be paired with an electric system to make Lamborghini models hybrid.

    Lamborghini Urus Image
    Lamborghini Urus
    ₹ 3.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound new-gen Kia Carnival scores five-star rating in ANCAP crash test

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Huracan

    Lamborghini Huracan

    ₹ 3.22 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Urus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.46 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.57 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All Lamborghini models to go hybrid by 2024