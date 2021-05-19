CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Corolla Cross begins testing in the US

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    412 Views
    Toyota Corolla Cross begins testing in the US

    - To be powered by the 1.8-litre petrol engine

    - Expected to launch in the US by the end of 2022

    The Toyota Corolla Cross is all set to make its way to the United States. Clothed in a camouflaged sheet, the mid-size SUV was recently spotted undergoing test runs in America. The Cross is already available in Thailand and Malaysia and is now expected to be on the US streets by the end of the year.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Despite the ‘Corolla’ badge, the Cross is underpinned by the brand’s TNGA-C platform and has its own unique exterior design. The low placed front grille appears to have been split in two parts. The headlamp units extend all the way to the grille while the minuscule fog lamps are likely hidden at the bottom of the front bumper. The arch-type roofline lends the Cross its crossover stance while the slightly bulged wheel arches give the SUV a more muscular look. The rear profile, although wholly covered with camouflage, gives away the split tail lamp clusters. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Corolla Cross was launched in the south-east Asian countries last year and is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 138bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is offered with a single seven-speed CVT unit with power being sent to the front wheels. 

    Left Side View

    Meanwhile in India, Toyota in its joint venture with Maruti Suzuki will be launching the rebadged versions of the Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV. The carmaker has a stronghold in the SUV segment with the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner which also received their mid-life update a few months back.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep and Citroën cars to get next-generation ‘Mobile Drive’ digital interface

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Corolla Cross begins testing in the US