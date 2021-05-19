Toyota Corolla Cross begins testing in the US

- To be powered by the 1.8-litre petrol engine

- Expected to launch in the US by the end of 2022

The Toyota Corolla Cross is all set to make its way to the United States. Clothed in a camouflaged sheet, the mid-size SUV was recently spotted undergoing test runs in America. The Cross is already available in Thailand and Malaysia and is now expected to be on the US streets by the end of the year.

Despite the ‘Corolla’ badge, the Cross is underpinned by the brand’s TNGA-C platform and has its own unique exterior design. The low placed front grille appears to have been split in two parts. The headlamp units extend all the way to the grille while the minuscule fog lamps are likely hidden at the bottom of the front bumper. The arch-type roofline lends the Cross its crossover stance while the slightly bulged wheel arches give the SUV a more muscular look. The rear profile, although wholly covered with camouflage, gives away the split tail lamp clusters.

The Corolla Cross was launched in the south-east Asian countries last year and is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 138bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is offered with a single seven-speed CVT unit with power being sent to the front wheels.

Meanwhile in India, Toyota in its joint venture with Maruti Suzuki will be launching the rebadged versions of the Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV. The carmaker has a stronghold in the SUV segment with the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner which also received their mid-life update a few months back.