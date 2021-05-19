Jeep and Citroën cars to get next-generation ‘Mobile Drive’ digital interface

- Mobile Drive is a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn

- A multiple-screen setup to have 5G and AI-based apps

Stellantis and Foxconn have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create Mobile Drive, a joint venture to provide advanced in-car and connected-car user experience. Foxconn will also bring along its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd. which offers design, development and manufacturing services for smartphones and wireless communication devices.

Mobile Drive will provide multiple screens in cars for a personalised in-cabin experience. Specifically, it will develop a digital instrument cluster, infotainment screen, co-passenger display unit and rear-seat entertainment displays - a futuristic setup. The in-car setup will utilise 5G technology, Artificial Intelligence based apps, telematics, cloud services, wireless over-the-air-updates and cockpit integrations. Mobile Drive will also enable usage of this technology outside the cars where the connected apps are installed, consequently and the customers will be able to perform remote operations from anywhere.

“Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has” said Carlos Tavares, CEO at Stellantis.

Both the companies and FIH Mobile Ltd. will combine their expertise to create a uniform car technology that can be used across all cars under Stellantis, including car brands available in India such as Jeep and Citroën. Mobile Drive will be designated as an automotive supplier which will rival other counterparts in the market. The newly formed joint venture will supply software solutions to Stellantis brands as well as to other automakers. Mobile Drive will be co-owned by both entities, and it will have a new office in the Netherlands, where Stellantis has a global office.

“The vehicles of the future will be increasingly software driven and software defined. Customers today and, in the future, demand and expect ever increasing software driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out. Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations with teams of designers and software and hardware engineers,” said Chairman Young Liu at Foxconn.