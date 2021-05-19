CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep and Citroën cars to get next-generation ‘Mobile Drive’ digital interface

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    7,102 Views
    Jeep and Citroën cars to get next-generation ‘Mobile Drive’ digital interface

    - Mobile Drive is a joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn

    - A multiple-screen setup to have 5G and AI-based apps

    Stellantis and Foxconn have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create Mobile Drive, a joint venture to provide advanced in-car and connected-car user experience. Foxconn will also bring along its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd. which offers design, development and manufacturing services for smartphones and wireless communication devices.

    Mobile Drive will provide multiple screens in cars for a personalised in-cabin experience. Specifically, it will develop a digital instrument cluster, infotainment screen, co-passenger display unit and rear-seat entertainment displays - a futuristic setup. The in-car setup will utilise 5G technology, Artificial Intelligence based apps, telematics, cloud services, wireless over-the-air-updates and cockpit integrations. Mobile Drive will also enable usage of this technology outside the cars where the connected apps are installed, consequently and the customers will be able to perform remote operations from anywhere.

    Front View

    “Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has” said Carlos Tavares, CEO at Stellantis.

    Both the companies and FIH Mobile Ltd. will combine their expertise to create a uniform car technology that can be used across all cars under Stellantis, including car brands available in India such as Jeep and Citroën. Mobile Drive will be designated as an automotive supplier which will rival other counterparts in the market. The newly formed joint venture will supply software solutions to Stellantis brands as well as to other automakers. Mobile Drive will be co-owned by both entities, and it will have a new office in the Netherlands, where Stellantis has a global office.

    “The vehicles of the future will be increasingly software driven and software defined. Customers today and, in the future, demand and expect ever increasing software driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out. Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations with teams of designers and software and hardware engineers,” said Chairman Young Liu at Foxconn.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Isuzu MU-X - Now in pictures

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep and Citroën cars to get next-generation ‘Mobile Drive’ digital interface