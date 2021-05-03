2021 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

The Kia Seltos has earned itself quite an admiration ever since its launch in India in 2019. And its demand and sales numbers speak for its success. Now for 2021, it has received an update keeping it relevant to the brand's 'transformation'. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV, which is now up-to-date against its rivals, especially in the segment where these SUVs are garnering popularity rapidly.

The Seltos was Kia's first model for India, and now gets the brand's new logo along with the 2021 Sonet. This makes these the maiden vehicles to adorn the new badge under the transformation.

Also, many features, which were earlier available with the top-spec models only, have now been added to the lower variants. In all, there are seven trims and 16 variants of the Seltos.

Two new variants added to the line-up include a 1.5 Petrol 6iMT HTK+ and a 1.4 T-GDI Petrol 6MT GTX (O). Meanwhile, the other trims offered are HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX (O), and GTX+.

Kia India has now introduced paddle shifters in select automatic versions of the 2021 Seltos, making it the most noteworthy addition to the SUV.

Then, the lower trims are now equipped with several safety features as standard. These include vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill assist control, and brake assist.

Furthermore, it gets a segment-first Smart Pure air purifier with 'virus and bacteria' protection. Another addition is the smart key-based remote engine start in manual transmission version.

Other new features apart from the fresh seat upholstery and colour options include wireless phone projection for the eight-inch touchscreen and even OTA map updates.

What's more, there are fresh UVO voice assist commands for operating various controls including sunroof, driver window, defroster, wind direction, and the air intake.

Engine options remain the same. Namely, there's the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol (140PS/242Nm), and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm).

Now in addition to a six-speed manual transmission and IVT, the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol motor gets an optional six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) option.

Meanwhile, the Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol mill can be had either with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Also, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine gets six-speed MT and six-speed AT options.