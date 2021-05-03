CarWale
    2021 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    231 Views
    The Kia Seltos has earned itself quite an admiration ever since its launch in India in 2019. And its demand and sales numbers speak for its success. Now for 2021, it has received an update keeping it relevant to the brand's 'transformation'. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV, which is now up-to-date against its rivals, especially in the segment where these SUVs are garnering popularity rapidly.

    Front View

    The Seltos was Kia's first model for India, and now gets the brand's new logo along with the 2021 Sonet. This makes these the maiden vehicles to adorn the new badge under the transformation.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Also, many features, which were earlier available with the top-spec models only, have now been added to the lower variants. In all, there are seven trims and 16 variants of the Seltos.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Two new variants added to the line-up include a 1.5 Petrol 6iMT HTK+ and a 1.4 T-GDI Petrol 6MT GTX (O). Meanwhile, the other trims offered are HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX (O), and GTX+.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has now introduced paddle shifters in select automatic versions of the 2021 Seltos, making it the most noteworthy addition to the SUV.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Then, the lower trims are now equipped with several safety features as standard. These include vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill assist control, and brake assist.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Furthermore, it gets a segment-first Smart Pure air purifier with 'virus and bacteria' protection. Another addition is the smart key-based remote engine start in manual transmission version.

    Front Row Seats

    Other new features apart from the fresh seat upholstery and colour options include wireless phone projection for the eight-inch touchscreen and even OTA map updates.

    Dashboard

    What's more, there are fresh UVO voice assist commands for operating various controls including sunroof, driver window, defroster, wind direction, and the air intake.

    Front View

    Engine options remain the same. Namely, there's the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol (140PS/242Nm), and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm).

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now in addition to a six-speed manual transmission and IVT, the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol motor gets an optional six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) option.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Meanwhile, the Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol mill can be had either with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Also, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine gets six-speed MT and six-speed AT options.

    Front View
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
