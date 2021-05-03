New 2021 Mahindra Bolero spotted ahead of launch in India

- Updated Mahindra Bolero features a dual-tone paint scheme

- The model is expected to be powered by the same 75bhp BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine

The updated Mahindra Bolero has been spotted undisguised in India ahead of its launch which is likely to take place soon. A single spy image shared on the web reveals the front design of the 2021 SUV.

As seen in the spy image, the new Mahindra Bolero features a dual-tone paintjob with a red body colour and a contrast silver-coloured bumper and grille. The model also receives slightly revised headlamps and black ORVMs, and it misses out on the fog lights.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero is expected to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. This motor is paired only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

