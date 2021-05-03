CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New 2021 Mahindra Bolero spotted ahead of launch in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    379 Views
    New 2021 Mahindra Bolero spotted ahead of launch in India

    - Updated Mahindra Bolero features a dual-tone paint scheme

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same 75bhp BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine

    The updated Mahindra Bolero has been spotted undisguised in India ahead of its launch which is likely to take place soon. A single spy image shared on the web reveals the front design of the 2021 SUV.

    As seen in the spy image, the new Mahindra Bolero features a dual-tone paintjob with a red body colour and a contrast silver-coloured bumper and grille. The model also receives slightly revised headlamps and black ORVMs, and it misses out on the fog lights.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero is expected to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. This motor is paired only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 8.16 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Bolero
    • Mahindra Bolero
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures
     Next 
    2021 Kia Seltos launched - Top six highlights

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.71 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New 2021 Mahindra Bolero spotted ahead of launch in India