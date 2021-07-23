BS6 Tata Tiago NRG likely to be launched in India on 4 August, 2021

- The BS6 Tata Tiago NRG is likely to carry on with visual and feature updates

- The model is expected to be a petrol-only offering

Tata Motors has sent out a launch invite that reads “witness the launch of the #Tough and #Sporty avatar of something which is seriously fun.” The part ‘seriously fun’ is the tagline for the Tiago, and a tough and sporty version hints that the upcoming model could be the Tiago NRG.

Originally introduced back in September 2018, the Tiago NRG received visual updates and crossover styling compared to the standard model. The Tiago NRG featured black plastic cladding all around the exterior of the hatchback, faux skid plates, roof rails, 14-inch alloy wheels, and a black insert on the tail-gate with the NRG badge.

Inside, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG could arrive with an all-black cabin, orange accents for elements such as the gearbox housing, AC vents, and centre console. The model might also come equipped with a cooled glove box and orange inserts for the seats.

The Tata Tiago NRG was previously offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.05-litre diesel engine in the BS4 format. The updated model is expected to be offered with a BS6 compliant version of the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor could be available with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.