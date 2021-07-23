2021 Audi e-tron launched - Top highlights

The popular e-tron range has now arrived in India, marking a new beginning for Audi India, with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This e-tron lineup consists of three variants for the Indian market including an e-tron Sportback model. Now, let us glance at the most interesting features of the e-tron.

Electric motor and battery pack

The e-tron range uses two electric motors - one at each axle and there are two different battery packs - 71kWh and 95kWh. An entry-level e-tron 50 comes with the 71kWh battery pack while the e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 have the 95kWh. According to WLTP, the e-tron 50 has a maximum range of 379km whereas the e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback can go 484km on a full charge.

All the e-tron models have two charging sockets on either side of the fenders. Moreover, Audi provides an 11kW AC home charging kit with the cars and the batteries can also be recharged at 150kW DC fast charging points. Meanwhile, to learn more about this pure EV, please do read our first drive review the Audi e-tron here.

Features

Each e-tron model is equipped with many standard features such as Matrix LED headlights and LED taillights, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive, heated and auto-dimming side-view mirrors, Audi Pre-sense basic, TPMS, eight airbags and hands-free boot opening. Meanwhile, being an electric vehicle the e-tron also comes with an acoustic sound generator which plays a warning tone for pedestrians if they are closer to the car. Apart from the standard equipment, Audi also offers some optional features for an additional cost.

Interior

Its cabin is upholstered in both genuine and artificial leather that is available in three colours. This ultramodern interior comes with an Audi Virtual Cockpit setup that comprises three different screens. Firstly, there is a 12.3-inch digital driver display and secondly, a 10.1-inch infotainment and an 8.6-inch MMI touchscreen. Additionally, the infotainment system supports wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides, there is a wireless phone charger, USB ports (front and rear) and a panoramic sunroof.

Warranty

Audi offers two years of standard warranty with the e-tron lineup while the high-voltage battery pack comes with eight years or 160,000km of warranty. Moreover, the e-tron customers will also benefit from a complimentary five years of roadside assistance service.