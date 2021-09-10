Ford Mustang and Mustang Mach-E to lead company’s India plan

- Ford Mustang and all-electric crossover Mustang Mach-E will be available in India

- Indian customers will continue to get support for parts, service, and warranty

American automaker, Ford has announced its plans to restructure its operations in India. As a part of the latest developments, the company has ceased vehicle manufacturing in India following an accumulated operating loss of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years and a $0.8 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019. That said, Ford has assured that it will continue to provide support to Indian customers with parts, service, and warranty.

Ford India will gradually end vehicle assembling in Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by the termination of engine manufacturing in Chennai in the second quarter of 2022. However, Ford will continue to offer the Mustang coupe as a CBU in the Indian market. Moreover, the company will also offer its first all-electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E in the Indian market. Ford plans to invest over $30 billion globally to deliver all-new hybrid and fully electric vehicles, which is also expected to benefit the Indian market.

It is worth noting that sales for the current models such as the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour will cease once the existing dealer inventories are sold. These models will continue to avail service, warranty coverage, and aftermarket parts. The restructuring process is expected to affect approximately 4,000 employees. The company is reportedly closely working with the employees, unions, suppliers, dealers, government, and other stakeholders in Chennai and Sanand to mitigate the effects of this decision.