Car airbags: All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

In the last episode of The CarWale Podcast, Sonam and Aditya invited Ajinkya Lad from the review and production team to share his knowledge on car safety. While the previous episode discussed a majority of the safety features, Episode 16 exclusively focuses on one of the most commonly known safety features in India, airbags.

Car Airbags: All You Need To Know: Episode 16: The CarWale Podcast

What is an airbag?

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system that uses a bag designed to inflate extremely quickly, and also quickly deflate, in the case of a mishap. It consists of the airbag cushion, an inflation module, and an impact sensor. But how exactly does an airbag work? Click on the link above to know all the details.

Types of car airbags

The most common types of car airbags include driver airbag, front passenger airbag, side torso airbag, knee airbag, and side curtain airbag. Mercedes-Benz recently introduced a front airbag for the rear seat passengers, thus becoming the first automobile manufacturer in the world to do so. That said, which manufacturers offer six airbags or more on their products in India, tune in to the CarWale Podcast to find out.