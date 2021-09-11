CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Amaze outsells Maruti Suzuki Dzire in August 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,108 Views
    Honda Amaze outsells Maruti Suzuki Dzire in August 2021

    - Honda Amaze registers 6,591-unit sales in August 2021

    - Maruti Suzuki Dzire registers 5,714-unit sales in August 2021

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been leading the compact sedan segment for a while now. This time around, Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling model has been outsold by the Honda Amaze in August 2021. Last month Honda sold 6,591 units of the Amaze as compared to 3,684 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a healthy sales growth of 79 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reported 5,714-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 13,629-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 58 per cent drop in sales.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Right Front Three Quarter

    Back in August, Maruti Suzuki reported 8.7 per cent drop in sales, which is believed to be the highest in the last few years. The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage of electronic components. At the same time, Honda had introduced an updated model in the country last month with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Moreover, the lucrative discount on the pre-facelift Amaze model has further boosted its sales in the compact sedan segment in the country. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Amaze is available in three variant options, where the E variant is unchanged, while the S and VX variants have received a facelift. The vehicle is available in both 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTECH diesel engine options and comes with manual and CVT options. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 1.2-litre, K-Series engine that can be had in either a five-speed manual or AMT option. To learn more about the key differences between the Honda Amaze facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, click here.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai i20 N Line accessories revealed
     Next 
    Car airbags: All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2971 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2971 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Amaze outsells Maruti Suzuki Dzire in August 2021