Honda Amaze outsells Maruti Suzuki Dzire in August 2021

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been leading the compact sedan segment for a while now. This time around, Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling model has been outsold by the Honda Amaze in August 2021. Last month Honda sold 6,591 units of the Amaze as compared to 3,684 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a healthy sales growth of 79 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reported 5,714-unit sales in August 2021 as compared to 13,629-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 58 per cent drop in sales.

Back in August, Maruti Suzuki reported 8.7 per cent drop in sales, which is believed to be the highest in the last few years. The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage of electronic components. At the same time, Honda had introduced an updated model in the country last month with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Moreover, the lucrative discount on the pre-facelift Amaze model has further boosted its sales in the compact sedan segment in the country.

The Honda Amaze is available in three variant options, where the E variant is unchanged, while the S and VX variants have received a facelift. The vehicle is available in both 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTECH diesel engine options and comes with manual and CVT options. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 1.2-litre, K-Series engine that can be had in either a five-speed manual or AMT option. To learn more about the key differences between the Honda Amaze facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, click here.