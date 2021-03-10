CarWale
    Audi teases the e-tron ahead of official launch in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Audi to introduce the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India in the first half of 2021

    - Large passenger compartment space and long-distance driving range are the key attributes

    The Audi e-tron is the first fully electric series production model from the German luxury car manufacturer. The electric vehicle is a highly sought-after product in the Scandinavian market. Large passenger compartment space and long-distance driving range have been some of the key attributes behind the success of the e-tron in the global market. In India, Audi will introduce the e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback in the country in the first half of 2021, thereby providing options to potential customers. 

    Internationally, Audi claims that the e-tron Sportback 55 offers a driving range of 446km (WLPT) and the e-tron 55 is believed to offer a driving range of 436km (WLTP). The vehicles also benefit from fast charging speeds. The charging capacity of up to 150kW is available for a significant proportion of the charging process. The Audi e-tron 55 can attain 80 per cent of charge in about 30 minutes. The company further adds that the vehicle offers a driving range of around 110km with just about 10 minutes of charging.

    To make electric mobility a premium experience in India, the cars will be offered with comprehensive and reliable charging units which will give customers the option to install them at their home/office. By 2025, globally, the Audi portfolio will include more than 30 models with electric drive, of which 20 will be all-electric.

    Audi e-tron
