Volvo India introduces 24x7 customer support service

Volvo Car India has started a new service by introducing 24x7 service support for all Volvo car owners. The newly added initiative will help customers have round-the-clock support through one toll-free number.

A Customer Relation Centre (CRC) has been established to handle customer queries while providing customer service and roadside assistance. Volvo car owners can call 18001029100, which is a centralised helpline number dedicated to handling the afore-mentioned requests. There will be dedicated teams to manage Roadside Assistance, Customer Care, and many other requests.

The Swedish luxury carmaker says this 24x7 support is unique as it makes India the only country in the Volvo Asia Pacific ecosystem to provide such a format. We believe the commissioning of this customer-centric initiative should add to the customers' convenience and ease. Volvo car owners will be able to get their queries resolved or at least heard through this helpline number. Such initiatives certainly add delight to the car ownership experience and go a long way in making a difference.