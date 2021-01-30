Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched; prices start at Rs 5.79 lakh

- Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

- 14-inch gloss black alloy wheels replace the steel rims

Tata Motors has introduced a limited edition of its Tiago hatchback which is available at a price tag of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition is based on the XT trim and features exterior embellishments and a handful of added features on the inside. It is exclusively available in three exterior shades - Flame Red, Pearlescent White, and Daytona Grey

On the outside, the limited edition gets 14-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black colour which enhances the overall appeal of the small hatch. Other styling bits remain the same with the angular headlamps, a tri-arrow pattern for the front grille, roof-mounted spoiler, and bumper-mounted number plate area.

The interior now packs in a host of new additions which were previously seen on the higher-spec variants. It gets a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with navigation and voice command recognition. Additionally, it is also equipped with reverse parking sensors with display function. A rear parcel shelf adds to the overall practicality of the Tiago’s cabin.

Under the hood, the Tiago continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine making 85 bhp and 113Nm of torque. The XT trim is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox while the higher-variants, XZA and XZA+ can be had with an AMT transmission as well. We have driven the Tata Tiago manual and you can read our first-drive review here.

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.”