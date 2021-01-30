2021 Jeep Compass - Top 3 changes

The 2021 Jeep Compass is now on sale in India and continues with its petrol-diesel and manual-automatic combo. In fact, even with the oil-burner with an all-wheel-drive system. Let's take a look at the top three major changes on this mid-size SUV with no alterations to its powertrain, a handful of changes to its exterior, but a completely new cabin.

1. Cosmetic tweaks

Exterior changes as mentioned earlier are minor, with the majority of them on its fascia. We've particularly liked the deletion of chrome accents from its front end. All the bling has been cut down thanks to black and grey inserts. Its headlights now look slimmer and sharper, while the new bumpers still lend it a muscular look. Round at the back, the SUV looks similar to its predecessor and even the side profile is the same, save for the new alloy wheel design.

2. New Interior

Jeep has completely revamped the Compass' cabin though. It gets a new dual-tone interior with soft-touch materials and boasts of a new three-spoke steering wheel along with a customisable instrument cluster behind it. There's even a large new floating touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is paired to a 360-degree camera and an Alpine sound system with a subwoofer. What's more, the SUV now gets a wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, and even a powered tailgate.

3. New tech

Features such as automatic headlamps, wipers, and climate control have been retained along with a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. Even on the safety front, it gets six airbags, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control. Interestingly, the new 10.1-inch centre-mounted display gets the carmaker’s latest UConnect5 software. It not only takes care of all your infotainment needs but also shows all the controls of the air-con system and car's onboard data.