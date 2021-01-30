Bentley Continental GT achieves 80,000 units production milestone

- Bentley has produced three generations of the Continental GT over the last 18 years

- The celebratory unit is a V8 variant finished in a shade of Orange Flame

British marquee Bentley has surpassed the 80,000 units production milestone for the Continental GT. The celebratory unit, a right-hand drive Continental GT V8 in Orange Flame finished with the optional Blackline Specification and Styling Specification. Apart from the V8 motor, the Continental GT range can also be had with a 6.0-litre W12 engine.

In 2003, the Continental GT was launched, which was the first car of the modern Bentley era. Inspired by the R-Type, the model has accounted for an average of nearly 5,000 examples a year being delivered to customers around the world. Customers can specify their Continental GT in 17 billion combinations, to begin with, followed by the services of Mulliner, the brand’s in-house bespoke division.

Speaking on the occasion, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive, Bentley, said, “At its launch in 2003, Bentley redefined the modern grand tourer with the revolutionary Continental GT. Now in 2021, the GT continues to be the ultimate luxury grand tourer, encompassing the latest technology, performance, and style. This success is a testament to the skills of our designers, engineers, and craftspeople here in Crewe. I had the pleasure of launching the original GT in 2003 in my first stint at Bentley, and being here for the launch of the latest generation, and the iterations that have followed, have been a source of great pride for me personally. It will continue to be the iconic backbone of the Bentley business for years to come, even as we transition to the world’s leading provider of sustainable luxury mobility.”