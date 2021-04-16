CarWale
    Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition exclusive to Japan

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    429 Views
    -         Only 10 units will be made

    -         Done up by Mulliner

    Expanding its Collections portfolio, Bentley Mulliner has revealed a special handcrafted limited edition for the Japanese market – the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition. Based around a monochrome colour theme of black, silver and white, the Equinox Edition will be limited to just 10 units to be sold across six Japanese cities namely Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Yokohama.   

    Left Side View

    Completed in a monotone of black Onyx or icy cool Glacier White, the Equinox Edition is based on the Mulliner version of the new-gen Continental GT. So there’s a sculpted bodywork along with eye-catching blacked-out elements like the grille, headlamps surround, bumper inserts and side decals. There’s a generous use of specially-commissioned, high gloss, black carbon fibre on the front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler and side sills branded with metal Bentley wings.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    To make it furthermore special, Mulliner has also applied a special Moonbeam (rich silver) contrast accent pinstripe to the edge of all the carbon fibre pieces. This accent line is hand-painted and takes five days per car to finish. Completing the look is the 22-inch Mulliner specific alloy wheels done in dark metallic Tungsten paint.

    Front Seat Headrest

    On the inside, making the Mulliner work standout are the silver accent hide to the headrest and seat edge panels while there are contrast stitchings in a silver thread to the seats and steering wheel. It is then mirrored in dual finish veneers featuring Piano Moonbeam over Grand Black. This painted veneer is sprayed by hand ensuring that the amount of light reflected at different angles from the metallic paint surfaces are consistent from panel to panel across the car set.

    Front Door Handle

    More attention to details comes in the form of mood lighting and illuminated sill plates. Moreover, there are refined silver accent stitches on the diamond-quilted seats and deep pile Mulliner floor mats. Special threads were developed for just this purpose with special dyes to maintain the colour of these contrasting threads throughout the car’s lifespan. Lastly, it takes 4500 stitches to form the embroidered Bentley wings logo on each headrest.

    Engine Shot

    Power for the Continental GT V8 Equinox Editions comes from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 punching out 542bhp and 770Nm. This land yacht can hit accelerate to 100kmph from standstill in just 3.9 seconds and has a top speed clocked at 318kmph.

    Bentley hasn’t revealed the pricing of the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition but then if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

    Headlight
    Bentley Continental GT Image
    Bentley Continental GT
    • Bentley
    • Bentley Continental GT
    • Continental GT
    Bentley Continental GT Gallery

    Popular Videos

