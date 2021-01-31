Tata Tiago Limited Edition: Now in pictures

Tata Motors launched a limited edition variant of the Tiago hatchback in the market earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the XT variant, the limited edition version celebrates 3.25 lakh customers of the model. Let us take a look at the model through detailed images.

The Tata Tiago Limited Edition is available in three colours that include Pearlescent White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey.

Changes to the exterior design of the model include new black coloured 14-inch alloy wheels.

The limited edition Tiago also gets rear parking sensors with a display function.

Inside, the limited edition model features a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a navigation and voice command system. It also comes equipped with a rear parcel tray.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The variant is available only with a five-speed manual transmission. The BS6 model also received a four-star GNCAP safety rating, details of which can be read here.