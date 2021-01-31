CarWale
    • Tata Tiago Limited Edition: Now in pictures

    Tata Tiago Limited Edition: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,088 Views
    Tata Tiago Limited Edition: Now in pictures

    Tata Motors launched a limited edition variant of the Tiago hatchback in the market earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the XT variant, the limited edition version celebrates 3.25 lakh customers of the model. Let us take a look at the model through detailed images.

    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago Limited Edition is available in three colours that include Pearlescent White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey.

    Tata Tiago Wheel

    Changes to the exterior design of the model include new black coloured 14-inch alloy wheels.

    Tata Tiago Rear Parking Sensor

    The limited edition Tiago also gets rear parking sensors with a display function.

    Tata Tiago Infotainment System

    Inside, the limited edition model features a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a navigation and voice command system. It also comes equipped with a rear parcel tray.

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Tata Tiago Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The variant is available only with a five-speed manual transmission. The BS6 model also received a four-star GNCAP safety rating, details of which can be read here.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tiago Limited Edition
    • Tata Tiago Limited Edition
    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.91 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.70 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.47 Lakh
