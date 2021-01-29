2021 Jeep Compass launched - Why should you buy?

Jeep India has launched the 2021 Jeep Compass in India at a starting price of 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi/Mumbai). The updated model now gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 11 variants are available in four trims – Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), and S. Here are the reasons to buy the 2021 Jeep Compass.

What’s good about it?

Apart from the standard model, Jeep has introduced the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition model in three variants. The special edition model gets black exterior and interior highlights. Additionally, the Limited Edition variant gets a 10.1-inch UConnect-5 infotainment touchscreen with Connected features and six airbags. The new-generation UConnect-5 enables over-the-air (OTA) updates and can be synced to the Jeep Life app, which allows owners to interact with the vehicle remotely, using SIM-based connectivity. The 2021 Jeep Compass continues to offer over 50 safety and security features as standard.

What’s not so good?

The 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission is offered only in the base Sport trim, while the rest of the variants offer the petrol engine option with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The 2021 model does not get a major cosmetic update over the outgoing model.

Best variant to buy?

The Limited (O) trim is a good option to consider and is available in a price range of Rs 22.49 lakh to 26.29 lakh. This variant is available in 4x2 and 4x4 variant options to meet individual requirements. Alternatively, customers can also opt for the 80th Anniversary Edition with distinctive sporty highlights. The top-spec ‘S’ variant is for customers seeking a feature-rich SUV.

Specification

Petrol

1.4-litre MultiAir – 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque between 2,500-4,000rpm

Six-speed manual and Seven-speed DDCT

Diesel

2.0-litre Multijet II – 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750-2,500rpm

Six-speed manual transmission (4x2) and nine-speed automatic (4x4)

Did you know?

Jeep dealerships will commence customer test drives and vehicle deliveries from 2 February, 2021. Three colour options have been reintroduced on customer demand, which include - techno metallic green, galaxy blue and bright white.