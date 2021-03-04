CarWale
    Tata Tiago XTA variant launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - The new XTA variant sits below the XMA and XMA plus variants

    - Is the most affordable automatic variant of the Tiago hatchback

    Tata Motors has launched the XTA variant of the Tiago in India with prices starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The XTA is equipped with an AMT unit and is priced Rs 50,000 more than the XT manual trim. With the addition of the new variant, the Tiago is now available in four automatic transmission variants – XTA, XZA, XZA+, and XZA+ dual tone. 

    The XTA is essentially based on the XT trim and gets exterior highlights such as body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, body-coloured bumpers and door handles, and boomerang-shaped tail lamps. The cabin is equipped with an infotainment system by Harman, four speakers, front and rear power windows, central locking, and door pockets with bottle holders.

    Mechanically, the Tiago XTA remains unchanged with a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque paired with a five-speed AMT gearbox. The rivals to the AMT include the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Tata recently launched the Limited Edition of the Tiago which is also based on the XT trim, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received tremendous market response from across regions. Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well. Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs we are excited to introduce the XTA version to the range and are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point.”

    Tata Tiago
