Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition deliveries begin in India

Lamborghini India has delivered the first unit of the Urus Pearl Capsule design edition. The model in question is finished in a shade of Arancio Borealis. The Pearl Capsule edition is the first exclusive customisation option created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department in Italy for the Urus.

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, with additional standard and optional equipment over the outgoing model. Customers can now choose from an updated standard color palette and a range of special colors, as well as further interior customisation offered by Lamborghini Ad Personam.

Exterior highlights of the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition include a two-tone exterior paintjob, offered in three colours such as Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis, and Verde Mantis. These colours are combined with high gloss black elements including the roof, rear diffuser, and spoiler lip. Also on offer are matte-grey tailpipes and 23-inch high-gloss black rims with body colour accents.

Inside, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition features a two-tone color combination with hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching, logo embroidery on the seat, as well as carbon fibre and black anodised aluminum details. Optional features on the model include fully electric seats with perforated Alcantara.

Under the hood, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is tuned to produce 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere 3.6 seconds. The model has a top speed of 305kmph.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “The Lamborghini Urus has always attracted an extremely diverse group of customers since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles. Nearly 75 per cent of our customers are new to the Lamborghini brand, who enjoy the versatility of their Urus. Today, we are ecstatic to announce the delivery of India’s first Urus 2021 model in the new Pearl Capsule edition. The new options available on the Pearl Capsule design edition offer an extended range of exclusive colour choices for exteriors and interiors that manifest the owner’s unique personality and lifestyle. The Lamborghini Super SUV Urus has been a game-changer as it offers the versatility of an SUV, along with the driving dynamics and emotions of a super sports car. We look forward to welcoming more 2021 models from this new design edition, offering Lamborghini customers the perfect and bespoke way of embracing new adventures'.