Lamborghini Urus Performante debuts with more power and lesser weight

Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the Urus Performante, which is essentially a mid-life update or facelift, if you may. That said, it's not just the face or the exterior design that has changed, there are considerable updates to the brand’s bestseller model.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a revised front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre front splitter, and a ventilated carbon-fibre hood. The latter can even be customized with visible carbon-fibre or a painted panel. Towards the rear, the SUV gets a new spoiler for better downforce, which the marquee claims is improved by 38 per cent, taking the overall downforce of the vehicle to an increase of eight per cent. Also on offer is a carbon-fibre rear diffuser, a carbon-fibre rear bumper, new air curtains, and carbon-fibre wheel arches.

Courtesy of the extensive use of carbon-fibre, the Lamborghini Urus Performante tips the scales at 47kg lesser than the outgoing version. A few other notable changes include an Akrapovic exhaust system that is now standard, a retuned steering system, a new ‘Rally’ drive mode, and new steel springs that lower the car by 20mm. Speaking of dimensions, the track too has witnessed an increase of 16mm. The 22-inch wheels with a new design and titanium bolts are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Inside, changes to the new Lamborghini Urus Performante are limited to a new hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats, revised graphics for the screens, an optional Dark package (matte black treatment for various panels), and limitless customisations via the Ad Personam program.

Under the hood, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 of the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Performante has been upgraded to produce 16bhp more, taking the figure from 650bhp to 666bhp. The torque output of 850Nm and the seven-speed automatic transmission remains unchanged. Just like it has been for all previous models, we expect Lamborghini to introduce the Urus Performante shortly after its official unveiling. Stay tuned.