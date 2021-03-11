Isuzu inaugurates a new service centre in Navi Mumbai

- Located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai

- Spread across an area of 13,900 sq. ft.

Isuzu Motors India has opened a new workshop in Nerul, Navi Mumbai under the name – JMD Isuzu. The full-fledged service centre is spread over an area of 13,900 sq. ft. and is equipped with seven service bays, modern tools, a paint booth, and skilled technicians. The brand states that the franchise – JMS has been representing Isuzu in Mumbai for over six years and also has a showroom in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.

The Japanese automaker further aims to widen its sales and service network in the country. Presently, Isuzu only offers two commercial vehicles in the country – D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab. These pick-ups were updated and launched in October 2020 to meet the BS6 emission standards. The premium SUV – MU-X and the V-Cross were unfortunately discontinued earlier in 2020 as the engine did not meet the BS6 norms. However, recently, an MU-X prototype was spotted testing on public roads which could be running on a BS6 engine, details of which can be read here.

Girish Vazirani, Director – JMD ISUZU, said, “We are witnessing a growing need for ISUZU vehicles in the region and this new and larger service centre will adequately cater to the needs of the growing customer base. Our core philosophy of ‘the company that cares’ is demonstrated with our association with ISUZU over the last six years. We are happy to grow with the brand in the state while delivering on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”