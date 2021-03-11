CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge Coupe breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    388 Views
    India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge Coupe breaks cover

    - The Volvo C40 Recharge will be sold exclusively online

    - The model is powered by dual electric motors that produce a combined output of 408bhp

    Swedish automobile marquee Volvo has pulled the covers off the India-bound C40 Recharge. An SUV-Coupe version of the XC40 recharge, the C40 Recharge is based on the CMA platform and receives changes to the exterior design and updates to the interior.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Volvo aims to have 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars by 2025, with the rest featuring hybrids. It plans to phase out internal combustion engines and have an all-electric range by 2030, and the C40 Recharge is the first model in that direction.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The first model to be designed as a pure electric-only model, the Volvo C40 Recharge features a sloping roof line at the rear, new headlamps with pixel technology, a revised fascia, and horizontally-mounted fog lights. The tail lights too, now extend to the boot-lid of the model.

    Rear View

    Powering the 2021 Volvo C40 Recharge will be a 78kWh battery that produces 408bhp and 660Nm of torque. The twin electric motors, one on each axle, can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with the help of a fast charger, with a claimed range of 420kms (WLTP cycle). The range is expected to improve over a period of time, courtesy of the over-the-air updates in the future.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new Volvo C40 Recharge will be available with a range of colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free. The model will go into production later this year, and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge in Ghent, Belgium. The C40 Recharge will arrive in India in 2022, as a part of the brand's plans to make 80 per cent of its range in the country electric by 2025.

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 39.91 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volvo
    • Volvo XC40
    • XC40
    • Volvo C40 Recharge
    • C40 Recharge
    • C40
    • Volvo C40
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota’s first electric car ‘X-Prologue’ teased
     Next 
    Isuzu inaugurates a new service centre in Navi Mumbai

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo S60

    Volvo S60

    ₹ 45.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 51.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 47.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 48.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 48.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge Coupe breaks cover