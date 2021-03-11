India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge Coupe breaks cover

- The Volvo C40 Recharge will be sold exclusively online

- The model is powered by dual electric motors that produce a combined output of 408bhp

Swedish automobile marquee Volvo has pulled the covers off the India-bound C40 Recharge. An SUV-Coupe version of the XC40 recharge, the C40 Recharge is based on the CMA platform and receives changes to the exterior design and updates to the interior.

Volvo aims to have 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars by 2025, with the rest featuring hybrids. It plans to phase out internal combustion engines and have an all-electric range by 2030, and the C40 Recharge is the first model in that direction.

The first model to be designed as a pure electric-only model, the Volvo C40 Recharge features a sloping roof line at the rear, new headlamps with pixel technology, a revised fascia, and horizontally-mounted fog lights. The tail lights too, now extend to the boot-lid of the model.

Powering the 2021 Volvo C40 Recharge will be a 78kWh battery that produces 408bhp and 660Nm of torque. The twin electric motors, one on each axle, can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with the help of a fast charger, with a claimed range of 420kms (WLTP cycle). The range is expected to improve over a period of time, courtesy of the over-the-air updates in the future.

Inside, the new Volvo C40 Recharge will be available with a range of colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free. The model will go into production later this year, and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge in Ghent, Belgium. The C40 Recharge will arrive in India in 2022, as a part of the brand's plans to make 80 per cent of its range in the country electric by 2025.