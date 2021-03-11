CarWale
    Toyota’s first electric car ‘X-Prologue’ teased

    Nikhil Puthran

    433 Views
    Toyota’s first electric car ‘X-Prologue’ teased

    - Will be based on the e-TNGA platform 

    - A crease runs along with the nose that creates a step on the front

    Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Toyota has teased its first electric vehicle, the ‘X-Prologue’ ahead of its official global unveiling on 17 March, 2021. Currently, there is limited information on the Toyota X-Prologue, but older teaser images reveal that the vehicle will be based on the e-TNGA platform. Moreover, the platform will also be able to support front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups. This platform will also underpin compact and large sized crossovers, a minivan, and a sedan. All of these models will have a new name.

    As seen in the teaser image, the ‘X-Prologue’ features a C-shaped LED light signature. The crease running along the note creates a step on the front. The vehicle will have a futuristic appearance with a chiselled look. It will get subtle curves to prevent it from appearing blocky. The e-TNGA platform is also capable of handling a variety of battery pack sizes and electric motor outputs. 

    More details on the Toyota X-Prologue will be known post its official unveiling. Currently, Toyota plans to limit sales for the X-Prologue in Europe and will be built at the company’s facility in Japan at an EV-only factory, which indicates that the electric vehicle might be introduced in Japan as well. 

