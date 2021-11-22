CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer attractive finance scheme

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer attractive finance scheme

    - Finance offers for both private and commercial buyers

    - Personalised finance packages for prospective buyers

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndusInd Bank to offer finance schemes for new car buyers. Under the agreed association, IndusInd Bank will provide an array of finance facilities at competitive interest rates for customers willing to purchase a Toyota vehicle for both, private and commercial use. 

    Toyota Camry Right Front Three Quarter

    IndusInd will work closely with TKM and its dealer partners to provide finance packages including customised options for down payment, tenure, and rate of interest to prospective buyers. In other news, TKM has trademarked the name – ‘Urban CruiserHyryder’ hinting at a probable launch of a special variant of the compact SUV. To know more about it, click here

    Talking about the MoU, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Following our successful foray into the B-segment with products such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, we are witnessing strong demand from smaller cities and towns in addition to the metros. To meet the growing demand and improve the sales experience of our customers in both Metros as well as smaller markets, we are looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on the rural market. Given our partner, IndusInd Bank’s wide network, we hope to build on our respective strengths to create the best solutions for our customers”. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 17.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
