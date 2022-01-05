CarWale
    2022 Toyota Camry teased; to be launched in India soon

    Jay Shah

    2022 Toyota Camry teased; to be launched in India soon

    - Likely to get cosmetic tweaks and added features

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has kick-started its plans for 2022. The Japanese carmaker has dropped the first teaser video of the Camry hybrid facelift. Introduced globally in November 2020, Toyota will finally bring in the facelift version to the Indian shores. 

    Toyota Camry Left Front Three Quarter

    The Camry hybrid will mostly retain the same body shell as the current-gen model with subtle tweaks to the exterior styling. The front fascia will continue to flaunt a wide V-shaped grille with the Toyota logo circled with blue highlight. The front bumper is likely to be reprofiled to give the Camry a wider and more imposing stance. Other changes expected are a new design for the alloy wheels and a fresh exterior shade. 

    Toyota Camry Dashboard

    Inside, the Camry’s infotainment system will be repositioned as a floating head unit to ease usage while the centre aircon vents will be moved further down near the HVAC control system. Besides this, the Camry is expected to continue with the same set of features and safety equipment. 

    Toyota Camry Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Camry hybrid is expected to continue with the same powertrain. It is propelled by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that works in tandem with a 160kW battery to give a combined output of 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT transmission with paddle shifters.

    Toyota Camry Image
    Toyota Camry
    ₹ 41.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar: Features compared

