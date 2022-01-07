2022 Camry Hybrid - What to expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) might most probably launch the new Camry Hybrid in India. The carmaker has published a teaser on its official website and even its social media handles are hinting at its imminent launch soon. Here's all that we can expect from the sedan.

Exterior

This Camry Hybrid is already on sale globally and will make it to the Indian market as well. The updates to the sedan include a revised front fascia boasting a tweaked grille and bumper. It will ride on a new set of alloy wheels, hopefully with options for customers to choose from. Round at the back, the car features a new set of LED taillights as a part of the few other minor cosmetic enhancements.

Interior

The dashboard of the Camry is dominated by a touchscreen infotainment system placed high and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also minimal use of buttons on the Titanium Line or Black Engineered wood dash, but some might be retained to add to the convenience. Similarly, we could also have the option of black or beige premium leather seats upon its launch.

Safety features

This sedan also boasts new safety tech apart from the usual safety suite. This includes a pre-collision system with features like adaptive cruise control, oncoming vehicle detection, intersection turn-assistance, emergency steering assist, lane trace assist, and more.

Engine and Gearbox

Now, we don't think there will be any change to the powertrain of the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid and it will use the predecessor's set-up. It will be a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, this petrol unit is paired with an electric motor to produce a combined output of 215bhp and 221Nm of torque.

Timeline

Given the timing of the teaser with the New Year, we think the launch might be right around the corner. After all, this specific facelift model of the Camry Hybrid is already launched in the global markets and will be a good kick-start to TKM's plans for the Indian market.